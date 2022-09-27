Stowe, Dinos Impress at Bob Firman

The Dinos traveled to Boise to take part in the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational this past weekend. The massive event, which included over 5,000 runners from 147 schools in 14 states, was broken into a number of different divisions. They included Elite, Division l A-L, Division l M-Z and Freshman.

Carbon raced in the Division l A-L race against a variety of top schools. “It was crazy, the venue itself,” explained head coach Telisse Martak. “They just felt like they were walking into nationals. It was something my kids had never seen, even at the state level.”

As far as the terrain of the course, it could not have been more diverse. The race began in a hay field, moved to a wooded area followed by sand portion that led into a grassy hill. “The course gave you every part of terrain you could imagine,” mentioned Martak. One special part of the event is that the top 20 runners in each race reached the podium and were awarded a medal to go along with a Nike backpack and other swag items.

Freshman Rozlyn Stowe wowed the crowd with her first-place finish with a time of 18:34.7. “Roz led from the get go and never looked back,” said Martak.

Ambree Jones came in 13th place with Lindsie Fausett in 26th, Sophie Taylor in 37th and Beverly Lancaster in 45th. Martak added, “Ambree ran a very solid race and Lindsie ran one of the fastest 5k times for her.”

Overall, the Lady Dinos took fourth behind Highland, Idaho Falls and Coeur D’Alene. In all of Divison l, Carbon took sixth place overall.

Once again, Braxton Ware led the Dinos with his 13th-place finish. He was followed by Easton Humes in 19th, Garrett Black in 32nd, Sean Stromness in 65th and Logan McEvoy in 72nd. Carbon’s top five finished within one minute and six seconds from one another, keeping a tight pack.

In addition, Nathan Engar was close behind in 74th while Bradley Sweeney took 89th. The Dinos finished in eighth in the race as a team, just a couple of points behind Boise and Bear River.

Three Spartans took the trip with Carbon, including Camdon Larsen, Dillan Larsen and Mason Hurdsman. The former finished in fifth while the later two took 60th and 62nd, respectively. To view all the results, click here for the boys’ and girls’ race.

Lastly, Dallin Humes took the podium in the boys’ freshman race while Aly Bryner just missed the podium in the girls’ freshman race. To watch an interview with Rozlyn Stowe on MileSplit, click here.

Up next, both the Dinos and Spartans will head to Moab on Wednesday.