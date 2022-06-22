Stowe Shatters 28 Year-Old State Record

Last weekend, former Helper Ram Rozlyn Stowe made her name known at the state level. While running the girls’ 15-16 1500 meter race at the Utah Summer Games, Stowe shattered a state record that stood for nearly three decades. Stowe finished the race in 4:53.15 seconds, almost a full 10 seconds under the former record.

The previous record holder was Tara Rohatinsky with a time of 5:03.0 set in 1994. Rohatinsky went on to run for Brigham Young University (BYU) and became a NCAA All-American. She was also named into the BYU Hall of Fame in 2014. The opening of her bio states, “Tara Rohatinsky Northcutt enjoyed one of the most decorated running careers in BYU history.”

Stowe is just preparing to enter her freshman year of high school at Carbon High, but she has already put her name around great company. As the cross country and track and field seasons roll around, be sure to keep an eye out for Stowe and her future accomplishments.