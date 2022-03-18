Strength in Numbers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

After a strong performance a year ago, the Dinos are looking forward to their track and field return. For the first time in school history, Carbon won both the boys’ and girls’ region titles in the same season last year, and the Dinos are looking to make it two in a row. “I think it’s legitimately possible we could chase back-to-back region titles with both teams,” said head coach Jimmy Jewkes.

What has Jewkes and the other coaches excited is the sheer number of athletes participating. The team is flirting with triple-digit participants. “It’s the biggest team we’ve had in 16 years… That’s the name of the game in track, depth. If you can have depth, depth will trump talent,” Jewkes continued. “It’s not just big, but it’s talented.”

“We are good in every facet of track. Everywhere I look, I’ve got two or three good athletes,” Jewkes said. “My throws are going to be rock solid. I’m loaded at distance, I’ve got seven girls that are really good there. I’ve got four girls in the long jump that are more than capable of making the state final. My hurdles are rock solid and my sprints… I’m seriously loaded, loaded.”

On the girls’ team, the throwers include Haley Garrish, Mirah Salee, Julia Shorts and Timber Bennett. Beverly Lancaster, Ambree Jones and Sophie Taylor headline the distance group while Haylee Prescott, Eminie Elliot, Jordan Shorts and Kenidy Gunter will all compete in long jump.

Speaking of Prescott, she is the returning state champion in high jump, although that is one area where Jewkes would like to see more depth. “I’m going to have to develop depth in high jump.” Hurdlers feature Elliot, Lindsey Jespersen and Kinley Lewis while Lyndee Mower is one of the top sprinters.

“The boys, I’m loaded on the distance side. I’ve got throwers galore. I mean, it’s the same story [as the girls],” said Jewkes. “Missing River Childs in the hurdle hurts, so we have to reload there.” There are fewer returners on the boys’ team in general, but the group has flashed raw ability. “I’ve got talent, I just have to teach them how to do it,” added Jewkes. “If we can get those new kids up to par, it’s going to be a really talented group on both sides.

Ogden, Union, Morgan, Delta and Canyon View are all projected to be contenders on both sides, while Emery and Richfield could pose problems in Region 12. “You’ve got to have the kids perform at the right time.” Jewkes commented, “[Our goal] is for the girls to be top three in state and the boys to be top five.”

The last and only state title at Carbon came in 1980, but there’s a chance the Dinos could make a run at that as well. “We can’t have injuries, but I’m excited. It will be a lot of fun,” concluded Jewkes.