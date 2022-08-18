Stress in the Workplace Emphasized to Emery County Commission

By Julie Johansen

Tiffani Baker, Lead Assistant at the Museum of the San Rafael, gave the Safety Minute Presentation at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The presentation was entitled “Stress in the Workplace.”

She first spoke about some of the causes of stress and the possible results from stress, such as anxiety, cardiovascular issues, sleep deprivation, and weight loss or gain. Baker also listed some ways to reduce stress at work, such as receiving help from coworkers, taking walks and asking for help.

Following her remarks, Commissioner Lynn Sitterud again thanked the employees for the long time-record with no loss time accidents. He then drew names for the safety Visa gift cards. These included Tammy Funk, Melinda Gordon, Justin Truman, Jared Haws, Casey Hatton and Jared Hatton.

The commission next approved resolutions authorizing the filing of cross-appeals for the 2022 centrally assessed properties, an agreement to establish attorney fees and expenses in the Utah opioid litigation, and an agreement regarding the Aging Administration Program with the Association of Governments.

The agreement with Dr. Andrew Fry and Emery County was then extended for another two years. Dr. Fry has been a consultant for the San Rafael Research Center since the beginning of the center and has taught the county how to manage the center. He is world renowned and continues to bring work to the combustion center. He will be generating new contacts in Europe during an upcoming visit.

Agreements with Hornshadow Solar to reserve the subsurface rights of the county and to change the verbiage of the former agreements with Green River Solar I and II as well as HornShadow were also approved.