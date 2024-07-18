Stretch Your Legs at the 2nd Annual Mayor’s Walk

Returning for its second year, members of the community are invited to get to know Mayor Mike Kourianos at the 2024 Mayor’s Walk, held in conjunction with the International Days Celebration.

This walk goes along with the Health Utah Community designation that the city received. The walk will take place on July 27 and will begin bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Starting with a light yoga and breakfast, there will also be drawings for kids in attendance, based on age groups.

The yoga mats will be provided by Castleview Hospital and the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) will provide the breakfast. Furthermore, Coyote’s Well mobile coffee truck will be on-site, selling drinks.

The walk is pet-friendly, as long as the animal is leashed and gets along with other pets.