Strong Communities Are Built with Sweat Equity

United Way of Eastern Utah Press Release

Neighbors make sure lawns get mowed and weeds are pulled and if a homeowner is ill or elderly, someone steps up to do the work. Those same neighbors make sure trash is routinely picked up and they step up to volunteer when a community space needs some TLC.

Carbon and Emery counties are home to many strong communities and on Saturday, Sept. 7, area residents will demonstrate how much they love the places they call home during the United Way of Eastern Utah’s annual Day of Caring event.

“The Day of Caring is a great tradition,” said UWEU Board President Taren Powell. “Our United Way mission is to improve lives by harenessing the caring power of community and I can’t think of a better demonstration than this annual volunteer event.”

During Day of Caring, hundreds of volunteers gather to complete projects that include everything from sprucing up parks and roadways to washing emergency vehicles to providing outdoor cleanup for neighbors who need a hand. But before the worker bees can get busy, local residents can help determine the project list for the September event.

“We are now compiling our list of projects for the Day of Caring and we would love to hear from anyone who has a work crew suggestion,” said UWEU Executive Director Pam Boyd. “Please give us a call or shoot us an email to let us know where work crews are needed.”

To make a Day of Caring project request, email liveunited@uweu.org. Please provide a brief summary of what needs to be done and a contact name. If the project proposed is on private property, please provide the property owner’s contact information. On the actual Day of Caring, volunteers can select a work assignment from the list of approved projects.

Day of Caring project requests are due by Friday, Aug. 30.

For additional information or questions, contact United Way of Eastern Utah at 436-637-8911 or liveunited@uweu.org.