Strong Defense Helps Lady Eagles Blow Past Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Eagles dominated in their first matchup of the season against Snow College last week, getting a 75-54 win. Eastern outscored Snow College in each quarter, expanding the lead as the game went on.

The Lady Eagles’ defense kept Snow to 33% shooting from the field while they shot 53.1% from the field. Their defense also resulted in 10 steals. Baylee Ueligitone , Teagan Gray and Brinlee McRae each had two steals.

Eastern shared the ball well and many players contributed points in the game. Two players scored double digits for the Eagles, including Hadley Humphreys with 16 points and Maci Wall with 11. Baylee Ueligitone contributed nine points while Brooklyn Palmer added eight. Janel Blazzard , Olivia Nielson and Kacelyn Toomer each added seven points.