Strong Start Leads Eagles to Win Over Treasure Valley

Men.jpg

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In their final game of the Thanksgiving Classic, the Utah State Eastern Eagles left their mark, securing a 95-54 victory against Treasure Valley Community College. Trace Ross stole the show with 21 points, sinking four three-pointers in a dominating win.

Forward Martell Williams emerged as a double-double machine, notching an impressive 20 points and 10 rebounds. Complementing the team, center Dyson Lighthall scored 12 points on 83% shooting from the field and showcased a defensive threat that added another layer to Utah State Eastern’s lineup. Ethan Copeland added 11 points and six rebounds in the contest.

Teamwork defined Utah State Eastern’s victory with a remarkable 21 assists and a 53.7% shooting accuracy, demonstrating a collective dominance of the game.

USU Eastern improves to 6-2 on the season and will return to the Horne Activity Center in Ephraim, Utah this weekend to take on Arizona Western College (7-1, 0-0) on Friday at 5 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the Eagles will meet Gila Monsters of Eastern Arizona (5-3, 0-0) at 5 p.m. The two games will be broadcast live on the Scenic West Digital Network www.scenicwestnetwork.com.
