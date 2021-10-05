Strong Start Not Enough for 9th Ranked Lady Eagles

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

A first set victory over No. 6 Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) didn’t generate the needed momentum to pick up the match win for the 9th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team on Saturday. The Lady Eagles fell to the Bruins in four sets (25-19, 14-25, 21-25, 22-25).

Alyssa Simmons and Sammy Perry each had 11 kills on the offensive side of the net against SLCC. Lindsey Otero had seven blocks in the game and Kamryn Wiese joined the defensive front with six blocks at the net. Ashlee McUne led in assists with 22 and libero Emma Ricks picked up 19 digs followed close behind by Lindsey Palmer with 17.

“There have been several times that we come out and dominate the first set against some of the best teams in the country and then act as if the job is done,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “That momentum has to carry out until the last ball is served and that is what we will be focusing on as we finish the first half of conference play this week.”

The Lady Eagles (13-7, 2-2) will remain at home this week against Colorado Northwestern Community College (0-14, 0-4) on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.