Structure Catches Fire in Price

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Price on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m.

The fire started in a small shed on 200 North behind the Carbon County administration building in a residential neighborhood. The fire soon spread to neighboring trees.

The shed was close to vehicles and other structures in the area. The Price City Fire Department and Price City Police responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.