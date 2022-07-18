Structure Fire Demolishes Property in Carbonville

On Friday evening, the Price City Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire at Circle C in Carbonville. Though no human injuries were reported, a substantial amount of damage and loss came as a result of the blaze.

A GoFundMe that was organized following the incident stated that it was an electric fire that began in the dryer. The family lost their home, personal belongs and two pets that were unable to be rescued.

Through the money raised, the family hopes to rebuild what was lost. “We will be using this money to restart, buy essentials, clothes and anything we can,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Anything helps. Thank you.”