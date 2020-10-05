Struggles Continue for Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was in Moab on Friday night to face off against the Red Devils. Grand has had a disappointing season and was hungry for a win.

The Red Devils jumped out in front with a touchdown in the first quarter. The Dinos struggled in the first half and failed to put points on the board. Carbon trailed 28-0 at halftime.

The Dinos finally put a drive together in the third when Jake Robertson crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Grand answered back with two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Red Devils went on to win 48-6.

This Friday, Carbon (1-7, 0-3) will play San Juan (5-3, 2-1) in Blanding.