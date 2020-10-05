MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Football
  4. Struggles Continue for Dinos

Struggles Continue for Dinos

emf058.jpg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was in Moab on Friday night to face off against the Red Devils. Grand has had a disappointing season and was hungry for a win.

The Red Devils jumped out in front with a touchdown in the first quarter. The Dinos struggled in the first half and failed to put points on the board. Carbon trailed 28-0 at halftime.

The Dinos finally put a drive together in the third when Jake Robertson crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Grand answered back with two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Red Devils went on to win 48-6.

This Friday, Carbon (1-7, 0-3) will play San Juan (5-3, 2-1) in Blanding.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X