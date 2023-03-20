Struggles Continue on Pitch *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans have had trouble finding a groove in the early going, and the fact that games have been cancelled and rescheduled has not helped. They were finally back on the pitch on Friday when Delta came to town.

Emery scored its first goal of the season in the first half off the boot of Carsen Childs. The Spartans then went into the break with a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the lead would not last. Delta came back with a strong attack and scored two goals in the second half to take the match, 2-1.

It will be a tight turnaround for the Spartans (0-3) as they prepare to host Carbon (2-1) on Tuesday.