June 7, 1930 – January 16, 2021

Stuart Reid Snow passed away of natural causes on January 16, 2021 in Lakeway, TX. He was born on June 7, 1930, to Spencer Easton Snow and Vera Reid Snow in Orangeville, UT.

Stuart was the first in his family to attend college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering and Geology from the University of Utah in 1952. He began his career as an engineer with United States Steel supervising coal mines in both Utah and Wyoming. He continued his profession as a mining engineer in various positions in Midland, TX, and Grand Junction, CO. He moved to Denver, CO, to set up a coal mining division for Amoco Corp., Cypress Minerals. He was the VP of Operations and Explorations at the time of his retirement in 1992.

During his career, Stuart traveled to many places around the world including Africa, South America, and Australia searching for such minerals as gold, silver, coal, molybdenum, and talc. He told many fascinating stories of his adventures such as surviving a mine flood, meeting crowned princes and tribal chiefs, fleeing guerillas, and being detained at airports by corrupt officials.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He leaves behind the love of his life, his childhood sweetheart, his wife of 70 years, and his partner in eternity, Ann Marie Jewkes Snow. They were married in Orangeville, UT, and during their marriage lived in Salt Lake City, UT, Dragerton, UT, Lander, WY, Midland, TX, Grand Junction, CO, Denver, CO, and Lakeway, TX. Stuart is also survived by his five children, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Stuart Snow Jr. and wife Jan of Cypress, TX, and their children Sarah and Paul Maney, Timothy and Netty Snow, Kelly and Robert New, and Allison and Deandre Goss; Carrie Snow of Wimberly, TX, and her son Clay Cassard and his fiancée Shannon Gaide; Teresa Hartman and husband David of Austin, TX, and their children Daniel Hartman and Melissa and Brandon McCollum; Steven Snow and wife Traci of Highlands Ranch, CO, and their children Sydney McKelvey and Jessica Gardner; and David Snow and wife Gaylyn of Highlands Ranch, CO, and their children Jamie and Lucas Smith and Taylor Snow.

Stuart was an avid golfer. He and Ann moved to Lakeway in 1992 so they could play golf year-round and be near their Texas family. They were members of the Lake Travis Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were active members of the Lakeway Country Club. Stuart and Ann reunited with many friends from Midland when they moved to Lakeway calling themselves the “Midland Mafia”. Stuart was active in the Tres Vista HOA serving as President for several years. Stuart was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He will be remembered as an intelligent, caring man who passionately loved his family.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled for a later time. Arrangements will be under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 411 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734.