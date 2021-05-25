Stuart Ron Davis, beloved companion, father and grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021, at age 84.

Ron was born August 6, 1936 in Sidney, Cheyenne County, Nebraska, the eldest child of Eugene LeRoy “Buck” Davis and Frances Leone Schwasnick Davis. Ron moved with his family from Sidney to Price Utah where his parents managed the Carbon County airport for 27 years. Ron was taught to fly by his father at a young age, his logbook records his first training flight on April 25, 1946 (10 years of age), he flew his first solo flight on his 16th birthday and earned his private pilot license when he was 17. Ron graduated from Carbon High School, obtained his airframe and powerplant mechanic’s license from Northrop Aeronautical Institute in Riverside California and then attended Carbon Jr. College in Price. Ron joined the US Navy in 1956 and became a Navy fighter pilot predominately flying the F-3 Demon. Ron married Dorathy Hussey on August 6, 1958. The couple had five children and later divorced. Ron spent nine years in active duty in the early part of the Vietnam conflict and 12 years in the Naval Air Reserve, he achieved the rank of Lt Commander. Ron served two six-month deployments in the Pacific, the first one was on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. During his active Navy service Ron lived in San Diego and later El Centro California. Ron’s post Navy aviation career included production test pilot for Gates-Learjet, corporate pilot for Herschberger Exploration Co., Wichita Kansas; H.B. Zachary Co., San Antonio Texas; Union Pacific Railroad, Omaha Nebraska and chief pilot for Rocky Mountain Energy Co., Denver Colorado. He then flew as a free-lance corporate pilot in Denver until his retirement. In 1982 Ron received a pilot safety award from the National Business Aircraft Association in recognition of having been pilot in command for a total of 2,858,780 consecutive miles without accident. Ann Coffey was Ron’s loving companion from those early years in Denver until Ron’s passing.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Art Jeanselme and his grandsons Hyrum Alexander and Brett Binford. Ron is survived by his sons Jeffrey S. (Jacki), Kaysville, UT; Gregory R. (Terry), Eagle ID; Bradley S., Salt Lake City, UT; and daughters Desiree (Dan) Binford, Salt Lake City, UT; and Sydney (Wade) Alexander, Riverton, UT; his sister Merilee (Art) Jeanselme, Price, UT; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Sydney Alexander, Ann Coffey and the Brighton House staff for the loving care they provided to Ron during his illness. Viewing Tuesday June 1, 2021, from 6 – 7 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 2200 W, Riverton UT. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lehi, UT Cemetery. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery.