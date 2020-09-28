Student Arrested After Bringing Gun to CHS Homecoming Game

The highly-anticipated Carbon verse Emery football matchup took place on Friday evening, and also capped off Carbon’s homecoming week. During the game, authorities responded on a report of a Carbon High student with a firearm.

“A student from Carbon High that attended the game had told and reportedly showed several people that he brought a gun to the game,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared. “He reportedly did not state any ill intent, only that he had it.”

According to the CCSO, the school administration worked with law enforcement as the juvenile was apprehended without incident after a loaded handgun was located on his person. The student was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, possession of a firearm on school premises, a Class A Misdemeanor; possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, a Class B Misdemeanor; and disrupting the operation of a school, a Class B Misdemeanor.

“All charges will be submitted to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for review,” the sheriff’s office shared. “We would like to thank the community and the people that reported this incident. It is important if you see something, say something.”