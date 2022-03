Press Release

We are excited to be hosting an exhibit for Pinnacle Canyon Academy next month! The artwork is a reflection of the students’ perception and experience of the Southeastern Utah landscape, flora and fauna.

The students are led by their teachers Deana Floyd, from East Carbon, Utah, a local artist featured in the Canvas Alchemy gallery in Helper, Utah, and Ashley Hardy from Helper, Utah, owner and operator of Canvas Alchemy gallery in Helper. Mark your calendars and come check it out!