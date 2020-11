Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew “Shine No Matter Where You Are” because they are “Intrepid”. That means they are fearless, brave, bold, courageous and gallant.

Back Row: Colt Thomason, Ashlyn Johansen, Brodie Bernard, Jess Larsen, Hallee Hurdsman

Front Row: Parker Sharp, Colt Jorgensen, Navy Mattson