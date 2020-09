Name of Student: Dayton Farley

Parents: Doug and Danielle Farley

Favorite Food: Enchilada

Favorite Color: Green

Favorite Book: Percy Jackson

What I Love: Being Very Warm

What I Want to Be When I Grow Up: Football Player

Favorite Part of School: Math and P.E.

Hobbies: Football

Favorite Movie: Jumanji or Dennis the Menace