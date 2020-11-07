Student of the Week | Dylan Deto

Dylan is the 13-year-old son of Kimberly and Dustin Deto of Ferron. He participates in football. He plays the trombone in the band. His favorite classes are digital literacy and PE. He also likes to read. He likes hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and playing XBox. He is great at drawing. In the future, he would love to play in the NFL, but if that doesn’t work out, he would love to work in the I.T. field. He is great at making people laugh and loves to see people smiling and happy. He cares about everyone and wants to see them succeed.–