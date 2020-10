Name of Student: Mario Taylor

Parents: Martin and Sandra Taylor

Favorite Food: Pozole

Favorite Color: Black

Favorite Book:

The Invention of Hugo Cabret

What I Love:

Me, Myself and I and Mom

What I Want to Be When I Gro Up:

Track Runner

Favorite Part of School: Math

Hobbies: Collecting Petrified Wood

Favorite Movie: Chucky