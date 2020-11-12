Student of the Week | Treven Gilbert

Treven is the 13-year-old son of Megan and Jarett Gilbert of Castle Dale. He participates in football, basketball, yearbook, track and honor society. He is the captain of the football team. His favorite class is honors math. He also likes science and shop. He loves playing baseball–especially pitching. He loves fishing and golfing. In the future, he wants to become a physical therapist or an engineer. He also wants to go on a mission. He loves dogs, especially his mutt, Hazel. He has a great sense of humor and is always in a good mood.