Students Advance with USU Eastern STEM Workshop

By Julie Johansen

USU Eastern hosted a three-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Workshop at Emery High on July 19-21. Ten students registered on a voluntary basis and paid a $50 fee to participate. The students ranged in age from 13 to 18 years old.

On Tuesday, Chris Powell and Jeremy Johnson from Intermountain Electronics helped the students build catapult structures, which required both engineering and math skills to complete. An aviation group of students from USUE also worked with the students on Tuesday, assisting with aviation of quadcopters, which they flew manually.

The instructors on Wednesday were James Powell and Dane Worwood. Powell instructed students on how to program using Python language and how to fly drones using technology. These are the skills and technology that driverless cars use. At the completion of the course, the students received their programmed drones.

Worwood taught multimedia graphic design. These skills can be used in advertising, photography or website development. Students left the course with a completed shirt button. Thursday featured a “Show-Off Day” as the instruction concluded.