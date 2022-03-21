Students Excel at Regional Spelling Bee

The top three spellers from the district-wide spelling bees advanced to the regional competition. This was hosted at Green River High School on March 10.

This spelling bee consisted of the top three spellers from Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. This year, Jocelyn Francom, a student from San Juan School District, triumphed and took the first-place honor. She was joined by two Carbon School District students in second and third place. Aly Bryner from Mont Harmon Middle School earned second and Jethro Denton from Bruin Point Elementary took third.

Francom will continue her spelling journey, advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be hosted in Washington D.C. in June.