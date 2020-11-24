Study Reveals Utah is the Most Generous State

A recent study was conducted pertaining to the generosity of each state within the country and studies found Utah coming out on top in the number one position.

It was stated that the average American spends just over $1,000 on gifts, travel and the like. American households, on average, donate over $2,500 per year to various charities, with 34% of all donations being collected in the last three months of the year.

Idaho was just behind Utah in the second spot. Each state was ranked equally by the percent of income donated to charity, the percent of residents who volunteer and the average yearly volunteer hours.

Utah has the highest volunteer rate at 46%, the highest percentage pertaining to income donated at 10.6% and the highest volunteer hours, coming in at 81.9.