Study Shows Utah as Low-Ranking in Pandemic Worries

Survey site Safewise conducted a recent study that delved into the differences in how each state reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii was found to top the ranks, with a recorded 80% of the population worrying about the pandemic daily.

Hawaii was followed by California in second place at 77% of the population and New York in third place at 76%. On the other end of the spectrum, the least worried state was found to be Wyoming, with only 44% of the population noted as worried.

Utah was found amongst the lesser of the worriers, though the state is also recorded to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita since the beginning of the pandemic. Utah came in at number 43, having only 53% of the population finding daily worries over the virus.

Utah is joined by North and South Dakota, Arizona, Tennessee and Rhode Island for the highest cases recorded, though New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Arizona hold the highest death rates. As a whole, the United States boasts a national average of 8,415 cases per 100,000 people and 149 deaths per 100,000.

It was also stated that more vaccines per capita went to the states that showed the least amount of worry and Texas received the least vaccines per capita even though the state was the eighth-most worried about the pandemic. Utah was found at number 37 in the vaccine ranking.