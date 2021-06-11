Submit Your Comments on the Upper Price River Watershed Plan Project

Press Release

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in coordination with Price City, is requesting scoping comments from all interested individuals to identify issues, resource sensitivities and alternatives to be addressed in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Upper Price River Watershed Plan Project (Project).

A comment period was open for Project scoping in October 2020 and a scoping meeting held on October 29, 2020. This is a follow-up notice that the comment period will close on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

A Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an EIS was posted in the Federal Register on June 3, 2021. A copy of the NOI has been attached and can also be accessed online from the link below. NRCS will consider comments received by July 6, 2021 in preparation of the EIS. Please review the NOI and the Project website for additional Project details.

NOI Federal Register Posting Link: Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Upper Price River Watershed Project, Carbon County, Utah

Comments can be submitted by any of the following methods:

Email: info@UpperPriceRiverEIS.com

Mail or hand delivery to: Upper Price River EIS, Horrocks Engineers, 2162 West Grove Parkway, Suite 400, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.

Telephone: 435-922-3882