Submit Your Railroad Photography Now for the “Railfan” Exhibition

Helper’s Western Mining and Railroad Museum is accepting entries for an exhibition of railroad photography entitled “Railfan.” It was stated that preference will be given to photographs that are of Price Canyon and the Helper area.

“We have started doing temporary exhibits. Currently, we are hosting a traveling exhibit called “Moniker: Mark of the Tramp,” which is an informational display created by a non-profit called the Historic Graffiti Society,” stated Western Mining and Railroad Museum’s Jason Huntzinger. “It is about hobo markings and famous hobos from the 1930’s depression era. It will be on display through the end of May and we’re still hoping to do a closing event for this show.”

He explained that, for the next exhibit, instead of going back historically, Huntzinger wished to do something that involved more participation with the audience. He stated that Price Canyon and the Helper area is a favorite location for railfan photographers and the call for entry will run through May 31.

“We will showcase the striking scenes of our area, but any great rail photography will be welcome. There are plenty of stunning places to make rail photography throughout the west and beyond,” said Huntzinger.

The exhibit is slated to run from June 28 to Sept. 25 and museum visitors will be able to cast votes on photographs from the beginning until Aug. 21. Following this voting period, the winners of a visitor’s choice contest will be announced during the weekend of the Helper Arts, Film and Music Festival on the final day of voting.

Huntzinger explained that the exhibition will be printed and curated by the museum and entry is a $25 donation, which includes a yearly supporting individual membership. Each photographer that enters is able to submit up to three images and the high-resolution jpegs should be submitted to wmrmuseum@helpercity.net by May 31.

“We hope this exhibit may bring in an art and photography audience who may not have previously visited the museum, as well as drawing more railfans to the museum and Helper,” Huntzinger stated.

Accepted entries will be notified by June 12 and all accepted entrants will receive an archival print at the end of the exhibition. Entries must include the name of the photographer, title of the photograph(s), and the date and location of the photo. Entry donation may be made by check or money order payable to the Western Mining and Railroad Museum at PO Box 221, Helper, UT, 84526.

The entry donation may also be made by credit card by calling the museum at (435) 472-3009. Questions may also be directed to that number.