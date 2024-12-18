Successful Shots Were Hard to Find Against the Cats

The Carbon Dinos girls’ basketball team was set to play in the rematch from the 2023-24 State Championship Semifinals against the Richfield Wildcats. In their last meeting, both teams were in a back-and-forth battle, as the Wildcats led going into the fourth quarter. Carbon outscored the Wildcats in the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback victory, falling to the eventual 3A State Champions, 53-49.

This time around, Richfield was off to an early lead in the first, 15-10. That would be the highest scoring quarter for the Wildcats, as the Dino defense was solid in the second and third quarters, holding the ‘Cats to 14 points.

Carbon was struggling to get the ball in the basket, with many open looks and high percentage shots. The ball just wasn’t falling for the group. Beginning the final quarter, Richfield still had the lead, 29-19. The Lady Dinos were unsuccessful at getting a big scoring run going in the fourth quarter, as the game would come to end, 42-31.

The Dinos had only two three-pointers fall in the matchup, one coming from Jacie Jensen, who led in scoring once again with 14 points. Maddie Ferguson showed great hustle throughout the game, finishing with six points. Bailey Johnson ended the night with five and Harley Hopes scored four for the Carbon squad.

Next up, they will have another home game, as the Manti Templars come to town. Both teams are still searching for their first region win. Manti is coming off a late home game loss to the Emery Spartans, 54-49. The game will be on Thursday, Dec. 19.