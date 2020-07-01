Suicide Awareness Walk Swells with Support

By Julie Johansen

The Hope Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties played host to the Reach Up – Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk at the Huntington North Reservoir on Tuesday evening. A pizza dinner with treats and slushies was ready for the many participants before the trek around the lake.

The walk was for those who have lost a love one to suicide, those who have struggled with suicidal thoughts and those invested in suicide prevention in the community. Families and individuals were welcomed by the leaders of the Hope Squad who spoke works of encouragement and support.

Other things available for those in attendance were colored honor beads, gun locks and sacks that aim to serve as a reminder that it is okay to reach out for help. Participants were also reminded that weekly support meetings are held on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at the senior center in Castle Dale.