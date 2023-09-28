Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Highlighted by Community

Press Release

On Sunday, September 10, the nation officially kicked off Suicide Prevention Week. For the fifth consecutive year, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties held a Candlelight Vigil at the Price Peace Gardens that was open for all to attend to recognize the week. The evening event started at 7 p.m. with an opening address by Amanda McIntosh, the Suicide Prevention Specialist with the Southeast Utah Health Department. She explained that the theme for National Suicide Prevention Week this year is “Creating HOPE Through Action.”

McIntosh then remarked about the significance of the event saying “World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10th every year to raise awareness, focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most and remember those affected by suicide. Our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling. Lighting our candles is one of those actions. Showing up for each other tonight is an action, playing a role in supporting those experiencing a suicidal crisis or those bereaved by suicide is an action. You are doing your part! September 10th aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, governments and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.”

McIntosh introduced Dannette Moynier, a behavioral health therapist with Carbon Medical, who was available throughout the event as it can be an emotional experience. Moynier shared her connection to suicide loss and took the time to reiterate how important it is to work through grief. The time was then given to Megan Tucker of Linda Johnston’s Dance Studio. Tucker danced effortlessly and beautifully to “You Will Be Found” from the book, movie and Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen.” The newly appointed Carbon County Royalty shared their platforms. McIntosh stated that it is important to include youth in the conversation about mental health because they have the loudest voices for change.

Right before 8 p.m., with double rainbows in the sky, battery-operated candles were passed out to the crowd of about 25. Everyone was welcome to the microphone to share a brief story of their loved one lost. McIntosh shared the poem, ‘We Remember Them’ by Sylvan Kamens & Rabbi Jack Riemer and invited everyone to participate in a moment of silence before turning on the candles. The evening ended as an end-cap to National Suicide Prevention Week on Saturday, September 16, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted the tenth annual HOPE Walk. The Price Peace Gardens was bursting with activity with more than 150+ walkers, community partners tabling around the grass, Waffle Love Food Truck, Coyote’s Well Mobile Coffee Truck, Dave Hocansen with Kickin’ Country 98.3 and the Ambassadors for Hope choir.

Over the years, the event has evolved and changed – starting with chalk walks along the Price River Walking trail to short walks from Price Peace Gardens to Washington Park to the version on Saturday. Each year, bringing more and more attention to preventing suicide and providing support to the loved ones trying to make sense of their loss. The partnership with AFSP has only strengthened the reach and support of the annual event. Once again, Amanda McIntosh welcomed everyone to the event and thanked them for their tireless effort to break the stigmas surrounding mental health.

In her opening speech she stated: “By showing up today, you are sending the message that mental health is as real as physical health. You are sending the message that reaching out for help is the strong thing to do and reducing the stigma attached to self-help seeking behaviors. You are showing others that the issue of suicide cannot and will not be kept in the darkness. Suicide is a health issue that affects all of us. By joining us here, you are not just walking alongside those you see beside you today. You are also united with hundreds of thousands of people who are walking to fight suicide in all 50 states. Together, we have created a national movement. As a community, we know we have so much work to do, as suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in this country, in this state and in the surrounding counties. While we are deeply saddened with each loss of life, it serves to further our conviction that we must continue our work and keep fighting for a day when no one will die by suicide. And thanks to you, we remain hopeful. HOPEFUL because more people than ever before are getting involved and are speaking out about how suicide has affected their lives. By walking with us, you are letting everyone who struggles know they’re not alone. We’re so thankful to have them here with us in this fight. Everything AFSP and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties are doing is a direct result of your willingness and your dedication, in getting involved. Together, we are creating real and lasting change and it’s thanks to you.”

With a lofty fundraising goal of $10,000, McIntosh was excited to announce that as of Saturday morning, between sponsors and individual fundraising, $7,300 had been raised. At publication, that total has raised to $7,890 with other donations made specifically to the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties for a total of $8,740. If you are interested in donating to help reach their goal, please go to afsp.org/price.

Taryn Hyatt, Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Utah Chapter thanked McIntosh for all of her efforts and praised her for being one of the hardest working people in the state for suicide prevention. She shared her connection to suicide and reiterated how the money raised from this event and those around the state go to help fund programs such as “Healing Conversations,” “Talk Saves Lives,” and “More than Sad.” The money also goes to distributing swag, brochures and after-care kits for families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Hyatt mentioned how excited she was to support the Price walk.

McIntosh turned the time over to Mrs. Wendy Grant, who is the conductor of the Ambassadors for Hope choir. There were three musical performances; the first was soloist Michelle Broadhead who sang “Somewhere” from West Side Story. The next two songs, “One More Light” and “You Will Be Found” were sang by Maeve, Klara, Joelle and Josie, senior members of the youth choir. After the musical performances, McIntosh introduced the Honor Bead Ceremony which is a long-standing tradition with AFSP. As McIntosh read the meanings/connections behind the honor beads, attendees joined her on stage with the reminder that they were all connected through loss but strengthened by connection. Loved one’s names were said out loud in a group hug for all that were comfortable.

A new addition to this year’s walk was the presentation of an AFSP Challenge Coin. McIntosh invited Amanda Paiz of Marketing Elevated to the stage. McIntosh praised Paiz for her constant support for suicide prevention, the partnership with the Desert Thunder Raceway to promote Utah’s Live On suicide prevention campaign (as was demonstrated with the presence of the DTR’s Pace car wrapped with Live On messaging,) and the other multiple campaigns Paiz has helped create and distribute throughout the community. The significance of the Challenge Coin is usually associated with the military and troops commitment to their duties on and off the battlefield; the same is attributed to the AFSP Challenge Coin. The coin is a high honor in suicide prevention and McIntosh stated that there was no one more deserving. She ended by saying “You are a force to be reckoned with and a champion I always want in my corner. You are the passionate and determined leader, the change-seeker and a fellow dreamer that envisions a world without suicide. You are one of us and the one FOR us. This challenge coin will represent all the lives YOU are helping to save. A small token of our appreciation, hard work and excellence.”

Emmett the Eagle from USU-Eastern joined McIntosh on stage to kick off the walk. Emmett carried one of the HOPE Squad’s flags while Kelly Squires of Team Knighton (largest registered team) carry the second flag followed by USU-E’s Sprit Squad and Drumline decked in “Talk about your %$#@ Feelings” Live On shirts lead the walkers around the block.

The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, the Southeast Utah Health Department and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the event and the cause:

Suicide prevention in Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties doesn’t stop with National Suicide Prevention Month – it’s a year-round endeavor. On Saturday, November 18, McIntosh, SEUHD and AFSP will partner again to host International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day at the Carbon Country Club beginning at 11 a.m. Please go to https://helper-utah.isosld.afsp.org/register/registration/form for registration and more information.

On Friday, December 15, the annual HOPE Festival will take place at the Notre Dame Hope Center beginning at 6 p.m. Follow the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties on Facebook for more.