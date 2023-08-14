Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Proclaimed in Price

Amanda McIntosh was in attendance during the Price City Council meeting that was hosted last week to discuss the consideration and possible approval of proclaiming September 2023 as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

McIntosh, who wears many hats within the community and beyond in regard to suicide prevention and awareness, thanked Price City for allowing the use of the Peace Garden for the walk upcoming on Sept. 10.

“As you may know, suicide prevention is super near and dear to my heart,” McIntosh stated. “I live it, eat it, breathe it.”

She wanted to acknowledge that Carbon County is one of the leading counties of suicide per capita, but many are doing everything to bring awareness, education and provide resources.

The funding for the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties helps those that cannot afford medication, treatment and the like. According to the proclamation, those that lose a loved one to suicide are at a 30% higher risk of ending their lives by suicide.

“Suicide is one of the most preventable deaths that can be avoided by learning the warning signs of depression and suicidal ideation, knowing how and when to ask about one’s suicidal thoughts, being aware of life-saving measures, and familiarizing ourselves with the resources available locally,” read the proclamation.

Councilman Rick Davis thanked McIntosh for her time and effort, stating that is is appreciated. From there, the proclamation was approved by the council.

According to McIntosh, a copy of the same proclamation has been sent to each and every city in Carbon, Emery, and Grand counties.