Summer Doesn’t Slow Down with Culture Connection

Culture Connection packed the Price City Peace Garden once again on Thursday evening as the Music in the Park series continued.

This week, Suit Up, Soldier and Michael Barrow & The Tourists were both welcomed to the stage. Those that were in attendance were welcome to purchase delicious food from Ruben’s BBQ while enjoying the live entertainment.

Michael Barrow & The Tourists took to the stage first and are one of the few Utah bands that are rising in notoriety with 35,000 monthly listeners. They also boast 750,000 streams and a record deal. They were originally formed in 2016 and are based out of Provo. The band has grown quickly, with opportunities to play festivals such as the famous Kilby Block Party and American Fork Fest.

Suit Up, Soldier was founded by Wesley Monahan, who is the vocalist of the band. He created the group while attending college in Salt Lake City and the band dropped its debut album in May of 2021. Suit Up, Soldier has surpassed one million streams on Spotify, which led to regional touring and opportunities to open for well-known and established acts such as Imagine Dragons and the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.