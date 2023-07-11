Summer Fun Continues with Saturday Vibes

The 2023 season of Helper Saturday Vibes continued over the weekend, hosted as usual on Helper City’s historic Main Street.

Indie emo band Drusky was joined by high-energy western swing band Lean Canteen to provide the live entertainment this time around. Little Learners brought face painting for the youngsters, while the community was invited to peruse the many booths and vendors.

The drink special was a cucumber mint margarita and, as always, sustainability was the goal of the Vibes with recycling stations and reusable drink cups.

The next installment of Helper Saturday Vibes is slated to take place on July 22. This event is aptly-themed “PIE-oneer Day.”

“Helper’s historic Main Street is going to be transformed to a true slice of heaven for our first ever pie-themed event,” the Vibes team shared. “If you are a lover of butter crumbly crust and fresh fruit fillings, this is your chance to feast to your heart’s content, smash whipped pies into the faces of your favorite local celebrities, and find out who makes the best pie in Carbon County in our first ever pie baking contest.”

For this pie-themed fun event, the bands that are scheduled to grace the stage are The Hardy Brothers and Grizzly Goat.