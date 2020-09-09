SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, GRAND COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

Case no. 200700046

Hon. Don M. Torgerson, Judge

J. DANIEL SALINAS and GAYNA DUNHAM SALINAS,

Plaintiffs,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AARON P. MOHR AND CARLIE B. MOHR aka CARLIE BARTON, and UNKNOWN PARTIES IN INTEREST,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF UTAH TO:

All parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against Aaron P. Mohr and Carlie B. Mohr aka Carlie Barton, and all persons unknown claiming any right, title estate or interest in, or lien upon certain real property located in Grand County, Utah, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the North line of Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 16 East, Salt Lake Base and Meridian, said point being West 827.50 feet from the Northeast corner of Lot 1, of said Section 22, and proceeding thence South 00°06’00” East 63.00 feet; thence South 22°54’00” West 183.92 feet to a point on the Salinas Tract; thence with said Tract South 75°30’00” West 215.54 feet to a point on the Meander of the Green River; thence North 40°06’00” West 31.98 feet; thence with said Meander the following three courses: North 14°13’53” East 121.13 feet; thence North 03°39’27” West 74.33 feet; thence North 15°59’52” West 73.17 feet to the north line of said Section 22; thence with said line East 295.85 feet to the point of beginning.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced against you to quiet title on the above-described real property.

You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. You can find an Answer form on the court’s website: www.utcourts.gov/howto/answer/.

You must file your answer with this court: District Court, Seventh Judicial District, 125 E. Center Street, Moab, UT 84532.

You must also email, mail, or hand deliver a copy of your Answer to Plaintiff’s attorney, Daniel W. Boyer, The Sloan Law Firm, PLLC, 76 South Main Street Suite 1, (435) 259-9940, dan@thesloanlawfirm.com.

Your response must be filed with the court and served on the other party on or before the last day of this publication, which is August 13, 2020. If you do not file and serve an Answer by the deadline, the other party can ask the court for a default judgment. A default judgment means the other party wins, and you do not get the chance to tell your side of the story. Read the complaint carefully. It explains what the other party is asking for in their lawsuit.

Dated September 3, 2020.

THE SLOAN LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: Daniel W. Boyer, Attorney for Plaintiffs

Published in ETV News, Price, Utah, September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30, 2020.