SUMMONS – THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

RACHEL HUFF,

Plaintiff,

v.

LOWELL G HERSH, all heirs, devisees and assigns of Lowell G Hersh, FERN L HERSH, all

heirs, devisees and assigns of Fern L Hersh,

Defendants.

Case Number 230700059

THE STATE OF UTAH TO DEFENDANTS: LOWELL G HERSH, all heirs, devisees and assigns of Lowell G Hersh, FERN L HERSH, all heirs, devisees and assigns of Fern L Hersh. You are summoned and required to answer the Complaint. Within 21 Days after the last day of publication hereof, you must file your written Answer with the Clerk of the Court at the following address: Clerk of the Seventh District Court, located at 120 E Main St. Price, UT 84501. You must mail or deliver a copy to plaintiff’s attorney at 311 South State Street, Suite 350, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint. The Complaint is on file with the clerk of court, a copy of which is available at Mr. Cline’s office upon request at 311 South State Street, Suite 350, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, Tel. 801.539.1900, and Fax 801.322.1054. This action seeks to quiet title in plaintiff as against any right, title or interest you may claim in following property in Carbon County, Utah: Lot 13, Block 3, Plat “D” Dragerton Sub, Parcel No. 1C-0655-0000, and Lot 14, Block 3, Plat “D” Dragerton Sub, Parcel No. 1C-0656-0000.

DATED this 28th day of June, 2023.

CRIPPEN & CLINE L.C.

/s/ Russell A. Cline

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2023.