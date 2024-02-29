Sun Outages May Cause Programming Interruptions

There will be an upcoming spring sun outage that may affect satellite signals. Locally, the outage could possibly occur from Feb. 28 to March 5.

Twice a year, the sun is positioned directly in line with the ground-based satellite dish antennas that are used to receive TV programming. This causes interruptions in programming as the sun’s energy overpowers the signals that are transmitted by the satellites.

For several minutes each day during the sun outage period, there is a possibility that the set top convertor will display “One Moment Please” on the affected channel or channels.

Due to the satellite distribution receiving some of the programming used in the lineup via satellite, it is possible that some programming services will be lost twice during the outage period.

Most channels see the effects of this outage, which can occur during various times of the day and will last up to 15 minutes. During this phenomena, short service interruptions may be experienced.

The interruptions can include sparkles in the first days of the aforementioned sun outage timeframe. As this takes place, the reception may gradually deteriorate to the point of a total outage. There may also be blocks or freeze-frames in the picture before and after peak times.