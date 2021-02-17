Sunnyside Home Catches Fire

Authorities were paged to a house fire in Sunnyside on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a house fire located at 114 Valley View Dr. in Sunnyside. Reports were made that the back bedroom of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

While ambulances were on stand by, occupants of the home were able to exit the home safely. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of fire is unknown at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.