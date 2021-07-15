Sunnyside Rodeo Celebrates 70th Year *Photo Gallery*

The 70th annual Sunnyside Rodeo took place on July 9 and 10 and was presented by Diamond H Rodeo and the Grassy Trail Riding Club.

Friday’s performances consisted of bareback – first section, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, a chicken chase, team roping, a dash for cash, bareback – second section, saddle bronc, ladies barrel racing, the buddy barrel race and bull riding. Friday slack also saw ladies barrel racing, tie-down roping and team roping.

Saturday started out with bareback before the first section of saddle bronc. Continuing Saturday was tie-down roping, breakaway roping, another chicken chase and dash for cash, team roping, barrel racing, a hide race and bull riding. There were also pre-show kids events such as jackpot junior barrels and mutton busting.

A raffle was hosted with prizes to be claimed at the club house. First place was $100, second was $50 and third was $25. Donations came from various businesses, including but not limited to, Apple Country Home and Gift, Hard Hat Furniture, Tire King and Tractor Supply.

The 2021 gold sponsors were East Carbon City, American United FCU, Elaine Wood Financial, Jill Jensen – Farm Bureau Agent, Miller Family Tree, Industrial Electric/Rainbow Ranch, Ryan Bailey, DDS, Castleview Hospital, Pup’s Repair and Gas, Preston Nutter Ranch and Zac Palacios – 911 Pawn.

Silver sponsors were the E.C. Class of 2001, Cache Valley Bank, Emery Telcom, DJR Savage Services, Pierce Oil, Magnuson Lumber, Miner’s Trading Post, Adams Motor, Charlie’s Pawn, AutoFarm Price Ford and Price Chrysler, Sunnyside CoGen, Hometown Flooring and UMWA.

Collin and Beckie Timothy, Gary and Kelly Clark, Grant and Kathy Bean, Paige and Gracie McDonald, Mike and Mary Porter, Maxine Brady, Joyce Christensen and Lynn and Lia Thayn were all listed as Friends of Rodeo.

A special thanks was also given to the arena improvement sponsors, including East Carbon City and Carbon County.