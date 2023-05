The Sunnyside Royalty Rodeo Contest will be hosted this year on June 25. The contest will take place at the Sunnyside Arena beginning at 5 p.m.

The queen’s court is for those aged 13 and up. There will be two princesses crowned that are aged 12 and under. Princesses may reign for two years, then try out for queen’s court at 13.

For more information on the royalty contest, call Linda Andrews at (435) 888-9923.