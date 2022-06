The annual Sunnyside Rodeo Royalty Contest is slated to take place this year on June 26 at the Sunnyside Arena, beginning at 5 p.m.

The queen’s court is open to participants aged 13 and older while the princess court is for ages 12 and under. Princesses can reign for two years and then compete for the queens’ court upon turning 13.

The rodeo itself is slated for July 8 and 9. For more information, contact Linda at (435) 888-9923.