Sunnyside Rodeo Royalty Crowned

Photos courtesy of Katy Smutz

The 71st Sunnyside Rodeo is on the horizon, but before the festivities can begin, the royalty needed to be crowned.

Those 13 and over comprised the Queen’s Court, each looking to be crowned the 2022 Sunnyside Rodeo Queen. After the contestants showed off their horsemanship ability by following a predetermined pattern, Jem Sherman of Cleveland was named the Sunnyside Rodeo Queen. Madalynn Whimpey (Huntington) was named First Attendant, Aria Taylor (Ferron) Second Attendant and Danica Adams (Price) Third Attendant.

In the 12 and under group, Harli Huegly (Price), Braylee Ring (Price) and Kenley Taylor (Ferron) were all named Sunnyside Rodeo Princesses.

The annual rodeo will take place on July 8 and 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with kids’ events. The rodeo will commence shortly after at 8 p.m.