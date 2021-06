The Sunnyside Rodeo Royalty Contest was hosted once again on June 27.

Those that wished to compete were informed that they were required to ride their horse in a given pattern. Two princesses aged 12 and under were chosen, and these princesses were crowned as Ivy Blanton and Peyton Kirkwood.

For the Queen’s Court, those aged 13 and up qualified. The Queen was named Grace Kelly, while her first attendant was Danica Adams and the second attendant was Jamie Edwards.