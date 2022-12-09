Super Service Recipients Round out Year

Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, announced the final Tourism Super Service Award recipients for 2022 during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

Grange began by stating that she was unavailable to present in November as she had been attending a conference. In reading the nomination for November, Grange shared that the recipient was always a pleasure to work with as the nominator pays a visit to Starbucks in the mornings.

The winner, Fan VanWagoner, stands out because she greets everyone with a smile while working quickly to fulfill orders. It was said that being recognized with a simple “hello” means a lot to those that are waiting in line. VanWagoner was credited as being a great ambassador for the community.

The final Super Service Award for the year went to Jim Guy with the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum. He is an outstanding representation of customer service in the Carbon Corridor and goes the extra mile, his nomination stated.

It was explained that Guy has been a huge help to the tourism office and has been a great partner to work with, which is why he was nominated. Guy shared that he loves being back in Price and working at the museum.