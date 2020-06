Press Release

Help the Disabled American Veterans celebrate during their Red, White and Blue Hot Dog Fundraiser on Friday, July 3.

This fundraiser will take place in two locations: Sutherlands in Price from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Stewart’s Marketplace in Castle Dale at the same time.

This event is made possible from sponsors Franz and Walmart. Funds raised from the events will directly benefit local disabled veterans.