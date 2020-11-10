Support Helper City Police with the Back the Blue Bake Sale

A bake sale raising funds for the Helper City Police Department, deemed the Back the Blue Bake Sale, is now taking pre-orders.

Pre-orders for this bake sale began on Nov. 1 and will run until Nov. 15 with the goods being delivered on Nov. 21. Pies are $10 each and the flavors available are lemon, banana cream, apple, chocolate cream, coconut cream, pecan and pumpkin.

Breads are $5 each with banana bread, chocolate zucchini bread and white loafs available to order. Finally, sugar, pumpkin, homemade Oreo and pezzille cookies are available for order at the cost of $5 per dozen.

To order, contact Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith at (435) 650-3290 by call or text, or Mayor Lenise Peterman at (801) 712-7622 by text only.