Support Project Ukraine on April 9

The East Carbon Ward Relief Society will be sponsoring a drive for Project Ukraine, accepting donations from the community for those in need due to the war overseas. This will take place on April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and those that wish to donate can do so at 145 Grassy Trail Drive in East Carbon.

Baby kits, hygiene kits and other items are being requested. The baby kits would consist of a package of diapers, a package of wipes, one outfit, one pair of socks, one vial of diaper rash cream, a bottle, a pacifier and one baby toy.

For the hygiene kits, they are requesting shampoo, deodorant, a wash cloth, a bar of soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush and one comb. In addition, the society is requesting new sheets, pillows, pillowcases, fleece blankets, feminine hygiene pads and flannel yardage to use for receiving blankets.

“Donations of the above items will be gratefully accepted and assembled to be sent through Lifting Hands International,” said the society.

Those that wish are also encouraged to bring their scissors, thimbles and the like to join the society members in making quilts and sleeping mats as well as assembling the baby and hygiene kits.

For further information on Project Ukraine, contact Kathy Bean at (435) 888-2230 or Kacie Quinn at (801) 995-9053.