Support the USU Eastern Counseling & Wellness Center with a Spaghetti Dinner

Gagon Family Medicine is hosting a spaghetti dinner for the community on Thursday, May 20.

The aim of this spaghetti dinner is to benefit the USU Eastern Counseling & Wellness Center and will take place promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the university’s campus in Price.

Tickets are $7.50 each and are available for purchase via Eventbrite. This event is supported by the Southeast Utah Health Department and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties.

Those that attend this dinner will also be engaged in a discussion on suicide prevention and how to talk to the youth about mental health. For more information on this event, click here.