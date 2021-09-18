Support Wyatt Hadden in Upcoming Events

Benefit for Wyatt Hadden

Raffle, Silent Auction, Soup, Horseshoe & Cornhole Tournament

Castle Dale Recreation Center

75 South 400 East

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Raffle, Silent Auction, soup luncheon: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horseshoe & Cornhole Tournament: 11 a.m.-done, $20/team

Motorcycle Poker Chip Ride $20 donation, $10/passenger

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Huntington City Park

1-99 East Center Street, Huntington, Utah 84528

Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

Wyatt Hadden is the eight-year-old son of Josh and Chelsie Hadden. He was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in January 2021 that covered the whole right side of his brain. They removed a piece of the tumor the size of a baseball, but there was much more left behind due to it being more serious and the potential to cause damage that would cause paralysis and vision loss on the left side of his body.

Since the diagnosis, Wyatt has been through three intense cycles of chemo. With each cycle, he has been admitted into the hospital for three weeks at a time for chemo and recovery after the chemo is given. During his stay, he is highly monitored.

Wyatt is now recovering from the second brain surgery he had on May 21. He still has two more rounds of chemo, stem cell transplant and then radiation. Wyatt and his family still have a long road ahead of them. All proceeds will go directly to the Hadden family!