Supporting Local Businesses, But to What Extent?

Discussion continued for over an hour on awarding a request for proposals (RFP) for photography for the Emery County Travel Bureau during the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Travel bureau members Doug Stilson, Maria Skyes and Adriana Chimaras received three bids and were seeking approval from the commissioners for a contract with a firm named Bandwagon from Idaho.

Commissioner Kent Wilson wanted to establish a matrix for granting these bids, more than just “I feel” or “I think.” He wanted a formula that facts could be plugged into before choosing. The three bids included a local bid from B. Grimes, whose bid was the lowest, but the travel bureau questioned the quality of his work submitted.

The commissioners felt that it was all in the eyes of the audience, and some of them actually favored the pictures from the local photographer. Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen reviewed the contract and questioned the validity of the travel bureau’s choice contract. The purpose of the contract was to secure photos to use to advertise Emery County digitally. A grant to pay for these photos had been approved but was not granted. The project was instead being funding by transient room tax (TRT) funds.

All of the commissioners were in favor of supporting local businesses whenever possible. Ultimately, the decision was to deny this request and try to gather a better procedure for awarding these contracts and a RFP to send out.

Also during the meeting, the monthly safety Visa gift cards were drawn for an EMT at 0-99 hours, Cody Westenscow; 100+ hours, Kyle Larsen; part-time employee, Abbie Christiansen; full-time employee, Shannon Hyatt; and safety sensitive employees, Shaun Bell and Gary Price. Kaylee Van Wagoner, Lead Operator at the Emery Aquatic Center, gave the safety minute presentation about toddlers two to three years of age needing to have an adult with them in the swimming pool and the recommendation of using a life jacket as well.

Next, the ratification of Emery County’s application to the state matching grant program for both the San Rafael Energy Research Center’s (SRERC) sanitary sewer line and North Emery’s Water User’s culinary water improvement was given. The sewer line from the SRERC to Orangeville will provide for commercial and residential sewer hook-ups. There have already been about 12 applications submitted. About 45 days ago, Emery County received nearly $900,000 in American Recovery (ARCA) money, which is to be used for county and city projects like this.

Allred Construction’s contract for the fence upgrade at the Emery County Jail, which had already been awarded, was also ratified. Emery County’s BOE (Board of Equalization) was closed and new changes were approved. Abatements for veteran, blind and homeowner’s tax credit were also approved.

A lease agreement between Emery County, the Business & Technical Assistance Center and Jam Walls was approved. Attorney Olsen will review the agreement and forward it to the Association of Governments. This lease is for the old weed and mosquito building in Castle Dale. The AOG will manage it and the lease will be split between Emery County and the AOG, each getting $500 per month.

Commissioner Wilson will be the voting representative and Attorney Olsen the alternate voting representative at the UCIP Annual Membership meeting on Nov. 11 according to the resolution adopted during the commission meeting.